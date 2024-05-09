Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building is now for sale for £600,000.

Controversial plans to build seven homes within feet of a "tranquil" woodland burial ground have been approved.

Geoff Whalley, proprietor of Woodland Burial Ground in Much Hoole, applied late last year to demolish the former Much Hoole Methodist Church in Moss House Lane and replace it with two short terraced blocks for the open market. The 1882 building is now for sale for £600,000.

The website for the burial ground states: "You can visit your loved ones and sit in peace in natural and tranquil surroundings - making it an ideal place for reflection” and “Your loved ones will be laid to rest in this peaceful countryside setting of beautiful meadowland, surrounded by fields”. Despite several objections - mostly from people with loved ones buried in the consecrated grounds - South Ribble Borough Council's planning officers have approved the plans on delegated powers.

What were the objections?

Six people sent in objections, one person was in support, and one was neutral.

Objections included the belief that "it isn't particularly respectful to the families who have their loved ones here. The peace of this area will be disturbed by not only the process of building residential houses but also by the transition of this area becoming residential." Another objector stated: "This size of development is out of character with the area, seven houses in this tiny space is ridiculous. The parking remains very tight and therefore obstructions to the road will occur causing a likelihood for accidents."

Those in favour or neutral asked for affordable housing for the local area.

The church building and Much Hoole Woodland Burial Ground just feet away.

What did the council say?

No objections from statutory bodies - including Lancashire County Council's highways team, were received. Council officer Lisa Matthewson dismissed concerns about the impact on the burial ground under 'noise'. In a report, she states: "Whilst this development is located adjacent to the burial grounds, these are typically located adjacent to the town centres/ and schools where there are existing noise sources. There are other dwellings opposite the ground also. A condition requiring the submission of a Construction Management Plan prior to the commencement of any works has been included."