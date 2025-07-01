Controversial plan for new bar in Garstang gets licence verdict
The application, in respect of Bier and Vinyl, a new venue earmarked for Unit 1 at Stoops Weind, was approved at Wyre Council's latest licensing committee.
The site is part of the ongoing improvements to Stoops Hall, with ongoing plans to develop the outbuildings into commercial spaces.
Applicant Kate Harris already runs another bar in the town, Gin & Brews.
There were two objections to the proposals, with concerns raised about potential noise, disruption and fly-tipping
The applicant was applying for permission to provide the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, between 10am and 11pm every day, with the proposed opening hours being 10am and 11pm on Monday to Saturday and 12 to 11pm Sunday.
A report stated: “The applicant has not applied for live or recorded music as part of this application. However, the activities Live and Recorded music are permitted to take place on alcohol licensed premises between 8am hours and 11pm on any day, as long as the audience is below 500. “
The report adds: “Two representations have been received against this application and brought to the attention of the applicant.
“The representations express concern that the possible effect of granting the licence would undermine the licensing objectives ‘Prevention of public nuisance’ and ‘Prevention of crime and disorder."
However, the application was given the green light.
