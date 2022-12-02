Controlled explosion carried out on Blackpool beach after 'mortar bomb' found in Wrea Green field
A suspected mortar bomb found in a field was destroyed in a controlled explosion on the beach near Starr Gate.
A member of the public found the device in a field in the grounds of Ribby Hall Village on Thursday (December 1).
Police were called to the scene at around 3.55pm.
On Friday (December 2), the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion on Starr Gate beach.
“There was no threat to the public,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Reporting old explosives (mortars, bombs and shells)
If you come across something that you think may be an explosive device (a bomb, shell, mortar or marine flare for example):
- do not touch it
- leave the item where it is - even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives and is therefore potentially dangerous
- call the police and give them clear information about the location of the item