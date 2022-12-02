A member of the public found the device in a field in the grounds of Ribby Hall Village on Thursday (December 1).

Police were called to the scene at around 3.55pm.

A suspected mortar bomb was destroyed in a controlled explosion on the beach near Starr Gate (Credit: Google)

On Friday (December 2), the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion on Starr Gate beach.

“There was no threat to the public,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Reporting old explosives (mortars, bombs and shells)

If you come across something that you think may be an explosive device (a bomb, shell, mortar or marine flare for example):

- do not touch it

- leave the item where it is - even if it looks old and rusty, it may still contain explosives and is therefore potentially dangerous

