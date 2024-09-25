Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place to mark the beginning of work on a new £100m industrial and logistics scheme in Preston.

Named APTUS, the scheme is being run by HBD, part of Henry Boot, and Barnfield Construction, who secured planning permission for 800,000sq ft of high quality, sustainable space close to the established Roman Way industrial estate. The first stage of work is focused on the spine road and infrastructure.

It is expected to create up to 1,500 local jobs and the first occupier has been named as Kerakoll, which is expanding from its current base in Leyland.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director of HBD, said: “It’s great to be able to get started on site, putting the infrastructure in place to deliver this important employment scheme. Once the spine road is complete, Barnfield will begin construction on Kerakoll’s 145,000sq ft unit early next year.

“APTUS will inject much needed space into the market, helping to ease the under-supply within the region, while providing bespoke, sustainable buildings that meet occupiers’ ESG objectives.”

Biodiversity area

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of development at Barnfield Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see work progressing at pace at APTUS – the spine road will open up and serve the entire site, alongside off- site highway improvements and new services. We’re also creating a biodiversity area of 15 acres to the south of the site, coupled with a payment to Lancashire Wildlife Trust. It Is great to be working with HBD again on our third joint venture development following the extremely successful schemes at Huyton and Preston East".

Units are available from 25,000sq ft to 500,000sq ft at APTUS. The agents are Gerald Eve, Young & Co and Eckersley Property.