Concerns after alleged assault at a Preston supermarket

There has been a concern for safety after a woman was allegedly seen being assaulted by several men at a Preston supermarket.

The incident happened in a dark-coloured people carrier at Aldi car park in Corporation Street at around 8pm on October 4 when police were called out.

The woman appeared to be upset with the vehicle later making off from the scene.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries but have yet to trace the woman or vehicle involved and are appealing for information.

Det Con Fabian Spence, of Preston Police, said: “We are investigating a report of concern for safety in Preston.

“At this stage we have limited information about what has happened, but it has been suggested a woman was being assaulted in a people carrier in the supermarket car park.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the alleged incident – did you see anything unusual or suspicious?

“While we don’t want to cause undue concern, we would urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward. Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

If you can help, call (01772) 209964 or email 4959@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1387 of October 4 or alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.