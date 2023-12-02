‘Concerned’ Lancashire Police searching for missing Preston 13-year-old boy last seen almost three days ago
Authorities are appealing for information regarding a missing Preston 13-year-old boy.
Lancashire Police say that Dom, 13, was last seen around 9.30pm on Wednesday (November 29) in the Preston area and that they are growing increasingly ‘concerned for his welfare’.
Dom is described as being 5ft 4 and of slim build with green eyes and mousey brown hair cut short at the sides and back. When he went missing, he was wearing black joggers, a grey/black hoodie, and a black padded jacket. He has links to Preston and Longridge.
For any sightings of Dom, please call 999 or email [email protected]. Information, contact 101 – log 0203 of 30 November 2023.