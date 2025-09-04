Concern grows for missing teen with links to Preston, Chorley and Manchester

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who was last seen two days ago.

15-year-old Dominic was last seen in Buxton in the Pavilion Gardens area of the town at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police

He may have got on a train to Manchester and has links to Preston and Chorley.

He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a brown hooded top, a black puffa style coat and brown sliders with white socks.

Anyone who has any information about Dominic’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 with the reference 969-020925.

