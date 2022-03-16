Concern growing for welfare of missing Barrow man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital

Kirk Harrison, from Barrow, was last seen on Tuesday evening (March 15).

The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a brown puffer jacket and black/white trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

"Officers would also like to urge Kirk to contact this number if he sees this appeal,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.

