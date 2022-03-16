Concern growing for welfare of missing Barrow man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:02 pm
Kirk Harrison, from Barrow, was last seen on Tuesday evening (March 15).
The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.
He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a brown puffer jacket and black/white trainers.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
"Officers would also like to urge Kirk to contact this number if he sees this appeal,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.
