Concern growing for welfare of missing Barrow man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:02 pm

Kirk Harrison, from Barrow, was last seen on Tuesday evening (March 15).

The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a brown puffer jacket and black/white trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

"Officers would also like to urge Kirk to contact this number if he sees this appeal,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Kirk Harrison who was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital. (Credit: Cumbria Police)