News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
6 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
7 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Concern growing for two missing 13-year-old girls from Burnley who were last seen three days ago

Police are concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers from Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

Summer-Jade Loats and Courtney Lawson were last seen between 6pm and 6.30pm at Flip Out in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, on Saturday (April 15).

Summer-Jade, 13, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair. She also has a nose piercing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was wearing a white crop top, grey cycling shorts, crocs, ‘Flip Out’ socks and a white Pretty Little Thing puffer jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Summer-Jade Loats (pictured left) and Courtney Lawson (pictured right)Summer-Jade Loats (pictured left) and Courtney Lawson (pictured right)
Summer-Jade Loats (pictured left) and Courtney Lawson (pictured right)
Most Popular

Summer-Jade has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Devon.

Read More
Police looking to trace missing busker with links to Burnley and Clitheroe
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Courtney, 13, is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of thin build with faded red hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, a pale blue/purple hoodie, bright red jogging pants and grey Nike trainers.

Courtney has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Rochdale, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Sgt Phil Higham, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Summer-Jade and Courtney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Both girls went missing together and we would urge anyone who has seen them to come forward with information."

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected]

Always call 999 in an emergency.