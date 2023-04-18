Concern growing for two missing 13-year-old girls from Burnley who were last seen three days ago
Police are concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers from Burnley.
Summer-Jade Loats and Courtney Lawson were last seen between 6pm and 6.30pm at Flip Out in Haslingden Road, Blackburn, on Saturday (April 15).
Summer-Jade, 13, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair. She also has a nose piercing.
She was wearing a white crop top, grey cycling shorts, crocs, ‘Flip Out’ socks and a white Pretty Little Thing puffer jacket at the time of her disappearance.
Summer-Jade has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Devon.
Courtney, 13, is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, of thin build with faded red hair in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, a pale blue/purple hoodie, bright red jogging pants and grey Nike trainers.
Courtney has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Rochdale, Birmingham and Newcastle.
Sgt Phil Higham, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Summer-Jade and Courtney.
“Both girls went missing together and we would urge anyone who has seen them to come forward with information."
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected]
Always call 999 in an emergency.