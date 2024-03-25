Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concern is growing for a missing woman who has links to Lancashire.

Lisa Ferguson was seen leaving the Curzon Street area of Maryport at around 9pm on March 20.

There have also been sightings of the 42-year-old in the Botchergate area of Carlisle on March 21.

Lisa Ferguson has links to Blackburn and Accrington (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Lisa is described as around 5ft 7in tall with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark green dress with brown boots and a white knee-length coat.

She has links to the Blackburn and Accrington areas.

If you have any information about Lisa's whereabouts, call police on 101.