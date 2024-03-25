Concern growing for missing woman Lisa Ferguson who has links to Blackburn and Accrington

Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing for a missing woman who has links to Lancashire.

Lisa Ferguson was seen leaving the Curzon Street area of Maryport at around 9pm on March 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have also been sightings of the 42-year-old in the Botchergate area of Carlisle on March 21.

Lisa Ferguson has links to Blackburn and Accrington (Credit: Cumbria Police)Lisa Ferguson has links to Blackburn and Accrington (Credit: Cumbria Police)
Lisa Ferguson has links to Blackburn and Accrington (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Lisa is described as around 5ft 7in tall with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark green dress with brown boots and a white knee-length coat.

She has links to the Blackburn and Accrington areas.

If you have any information about Lisa's whereabouts, call police on 101.

If Lisa sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact police on the same number.

Related topics:PoliceBlackburnAccringtonLisa FergusonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice