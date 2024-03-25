Concern growing for missing woman Lisa Ferguson who has links to Blackburn and Accrington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concern is growing for a missing woman who has links to Lancashire.
Lisa Ferguson was seen leaving the Curzon Street area of Maryport at around 9pm on March 20.
There have also been sightings of the 42-year-old in the Botchergate area of Carlisle on March 21.
Lisa is described as around 5ft 7in tall with blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark green dress with brown boots and a white knee-length coat.
She has links to the Blackburn and Accrington areas.
If you have any information about Lisa's whereabouts, call police on 101.
If Lisa sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact police on the same number.