Concern growing for missing woman last seen in Bamber Bridge as public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing woman who was last seen in Bamber Bridge.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Jessica Kemp was last seen in the Walton Summit area of Bamber Bridge at around 8.30pm on Thursday (October 12).
The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 3ins tall and has short green and pink hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey pants.
Jessica has links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston.
Lancashire Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0554 of October 11.