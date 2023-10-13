Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica Kemp was last seen in the Walton Summit area of Bamber Bridge at around 8.30pm on Thursday (October 12).

The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 3ins tall and has short green and pink hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey pants.

Jessica has links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston.

Lancashire Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.