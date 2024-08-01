Concern growing for missing woman and 9-month-old baby boy who may be in Leyland
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman who is missing with a 9-month old baby boy may be in Leyland.
Bethany, 21, and 9-month-old Freddie are missing from home in Kendal.
Lancashire Police believe they may be in the Leyland area.
Bethany was wearing a cream-coloured outfit when she was last seen. She may also have a black pram with her.
She is described as is 5ft 7in with light brown hair.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about that could assist police, call 101 quoting log 1362 of July 28.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.