Concern growing for missing Whitworth man Daniel Swain who may have bandage on left arm
Daniel Swain was last seen at his home in Whitworth at around 4pm on Saturday, July 15.
Police on Monday (July 17) said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and asked the public for their help to find him.
Daniel is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short mousy brown hair.
He has blue eyes and a tattoo on his back which includes dice and a scroll.
Lancashire Police also believe he may have a bandage on his left arm.
He was last seen wearing green work overalls and a green backpack.
If you have any information that could help police find Daniel, call 101 quoting log number 899 on July 17.
Alternatively, report it online via Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Call 999 in the event of an immediate sighting.