News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Concern growing for missing Whitworth man Daniel Swain who may have bandage on left arm

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Whitworth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

Daniel Swain was last seen at his home in Whitworth at around 4pm on Saturday, July 15.

Police on Monday (July 17) said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and asked the public for their help to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short mousy brown hair.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Daniel Swain who is missing from his home in Whitworth (Credit: Lancashire Police)An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Daniel Swain who is missing from his home in Whitworth (Credit: Lancashire Police)
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Daniel Swain who is missing from his home in Whitworth (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

He has blue eyes and a tattoo on his back which includes dice and a scroll.

Read More
How some Lancashire streets could be closed to help children play outside safely

Lancashire Police also believe he may have a bandage on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing green work overalls and a green backpack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help police find Daniel, call 101 quoting log number 899 on July 17.

Alternatively, report it online via Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Call 999 in the event of an immediate sighting.