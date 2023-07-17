Daniel Swain was last seen at his home in Whitworth at around 4pm on Saturday, July 15.

Police on Monday (July 17) said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and asked the public for their help to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short mousy brown hair.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find Daniel Swain who is missing from his home in Whitworth (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has blue eyes and a tattoo on his back which includes dice and a scroll.

Lancashire Police also believe he may have a bandage on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing green work overalls and a green backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help police find Daniel, call 101 quoting log number 899 on July 17.

Alternatively, report it online via Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.