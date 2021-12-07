Concern growing for missing Upholland man whose car was last seen on CCTV in Carnforth

Colin Phillips has been missing from his home in Upholland since 12pm yesterday (Monday, December 6).

His car was later seen on CCTV in the Carnforth area at around 3pm.

The 42-year-old has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Jordan Talbot-Carabini, of Skelmersdale Police, said: "We are very worried about Colin and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to get in touch.

"Similarly we would urge Colin himself, if he sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know he is safe."

Colin is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium-large build, with a bald head and greying hair and a long, grey beard.

Police said they were growing extremely concerned for the welfare of Colin Phillips from Upholland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors coat, a grey winter jumper, blue Ted Baker jeans and blue Armani shoes.

He has links to Keswick in Cumbria.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1464 of December 6.

For immediate sightings call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.