Concern growing for missing teenager spotted boarding train with unknown man at Preston railway station
Concern is growing for a missing teenager who was spotted on CCTV boarding a train with an unknown man at Preston railway station.
Lidia Lupo was last seen in person on Church Street at around 4.40pm on Saturday (January 27).
The 17-year-old was later caught on CCTV boarding a train at Preston railway station with an unknown man shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday (January 28).
The train was travelling to Manchester Airport.
Officers on Monday (January 29) released pictures of Lidia and the man and urged anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you know who this man is, or if this is you, please come forward and contact us as you may have information that can help us find Lidia."
Lidia is described as white, of slim build, with dark eyes, dyed red hair and braces.
She was wearing a black jacket, white top, black leggings, and white Nike trainers when she was last seen.
Lidia, who speaks with a Romanian accent, has links to Oldham and Manchester.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lidia.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0957 of January 27.