Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lidia Lupo was last seen in person on Church Street at around 4.40pm on Saturday (January 27).

The 17-year-old was later caught on CCTV boarding a train at Preston railway station with an unknown man shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday (January 28).

The train was travelling to Manchester Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidia is described as white, of slim build, with dark eyes, dyed red hair and braces (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on Monday (January 29) released pictures of Lidia and the man and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you know who this man is, or if this is you, please come forward and contact us as you may have information that can help us find Lidia."

Lidia is described as white, of slim build, with dark eyes, dyed red hair and braces.

Anyone who recognises the man Lidia was spotted boarding the train with has been urged to come forward (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was wearing a black jacket, white top, black leggings, and white Nike trainers when she was last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidia, who speaks with a Romanian accent, has links to Oldham and Manchester.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lidia.