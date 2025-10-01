Concern growing for missing Preston man with 'lucky' tattoo on his forehead last seen nearly a week ago
Richard Lawton, 36, was last spotted in the St George’s Road area of the city at around 2.40pm on September 25.
His disappearance was reported to police three days later, on September 28.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to try and find him since then, and now we are asking for your help.”
Richard is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with long black hair. He has the word ‘lucky’ tattooed on his forehead and the name ‘Kelly’ on his neck.
He is usually seen wearing a long green jacket and a cricket-style green hat, and often carries a dark-coloured rucksack.
Richard is known to have links to Preston city centre and the Avenham area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 0778 of September 28.