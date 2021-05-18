Concern growing for missing Padiham boy, 16, who has links to Burnley

Jake Taylor was last seen in the Malvern Avenue area of the town at around 6.15pm yesterday (May 17).

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white cap at the time of his disappearance.

Jake has links to Padiham and Burnley.

PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police straight away.

"Similarly, if Jake sees this appeal, I would ask that he gets in touch to let us know he is OK."

(Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1347 of May 17.

For immediate sightings call 999.