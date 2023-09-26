Concern growing for missing man who was last seen on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool
Sean Green, 30, was last seen on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool at around 6.30pm on Monday (September 25).
Police said they are concerned for Sean and launched an urgent appeal for information.
Sean is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short strawberry blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a grey hoodie. He was also carrying a backpack.
Sean has links to Preston and Blackpool.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1462 of September 25.
Call 999 for immediate sightings.