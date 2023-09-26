Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Green, 30, was last seen on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool at around 6.30pm on Monday (September 25).

Police said they are concerned for Sean and launched an urgent appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short strawberry blonde hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Green was last seen on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool on September 25 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a grey hoodie. He was also carrying a backpack.

Sean has links to Preston and Blackpool.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1462 of September 25.