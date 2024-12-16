Concern growing for missing man last seen in Blackpool two days ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:07 BST
Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing man who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.

Barrington Barnes was last seen leaving holiday apartments on Albert Road on Saturday morning.

Officers said they were “concerned about him” and launched a public appeal for information.

Barrington Barnes was last seen in Blackpool on December 14placeholder image
Barrington Barnes was last seen in Blackpool on December 14 | Lancashire Police

The 44-year-old is described as black, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a black waterproof coat, black baseball cap, black jeans, black trainers, and was carrying a black suitcase.

If you see Barrington or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0063 of December 15.

