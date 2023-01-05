News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Concern growing for missing Leyland girl, 15, last seen three days ago

A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing Leyland girl who was last seen three days ago.

By Sean Gleaves
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:23pm

Leah Mason was last seen on Monday (January 2).

The 15-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.

Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police are worried about Leah Mason, 15, who is missing from her home in Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Ribble Valley dad who owned Chocolate Box in Clitheroe facing $10K medical bills...

She has links to Preston as well as Leyland.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 657 of January 3.

For immediate sightings call 999.