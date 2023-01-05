Concern growing for missing Leyland girl, 15, last seen three days ago
A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing Leyland girl who was last seen three days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 4:23pm
Leah Mason was last seen on Monday (January 2).
The 15-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket.
She has links to Preston as well as Leyland.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 657 of January 3.
For immediate sightings call 999.