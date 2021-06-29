Concern growing for missing Burnley girl, 13, with links to Padiham

Caitlyn Ibbotson has not been since 10.30am on Monday, June 28.

The 13-year-old is described as a white female, of slim build, with long brown hair and ginger roots.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black jacket.

Caitlyn Ibbotson (pictured) is described as a white female, of slim build, with long brown hair and ginger roots. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Caitlyn has links to Burnley and Padiham.

If you have any information about Caitlyn's whereabouts, call 101 quoting LC-20210629-0043.

For immediate sightings call 999.

