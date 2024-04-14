Concern growing for missing Blackpool woman last seen two weeks ago
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.
The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair.
She was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.
She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.
Officers on Sunday released a CCTV image of Gail and a man they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This CCTV image of her and the man we want to identify is from Co-op on Dickson Road, Blackpool on April 14 at 1.36pm.”
Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0123 of April 7.