Concern growing for missing Bispham girl, 15, last seen nearly three days ago
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing girl who was last seen nearly three days ago in Bispham.
Maria Galyas was last seen leaving her home address in the Bispham area shortly after midnight on Saturday (March 18).
The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build. She has short, dark hair but often wears a long, dark-coloured wig.
She was last seen wearing a long, black wig, a baseball cap, a blue and white baseball jacket and peach-coloured pyjama bottoms.
Maria has links to Preston and Fleetwood as well as Bispham.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool?
“Maria is missing from home and we are very concerned about her.”
If you have seen her, or know where she may be, contact police as soon as possible by calling 101 or 999 for immediate sightings, quoting log number 408 of March 18.