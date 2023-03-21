Maria Galyas was last seen leaving her home address in the Bispham area shortly after midnight on Saturday (March 18).

The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build. She has short, dark hair but often wears a long, dark-coloured wig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a long, black wig, a baseball cap, a blue and white baseball jacket and peach-coloured pyjama bottoms.

Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Maria has links to Preston and Fleetwood as well as Bispham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool?

“Maria is missing from home and we are very concerned about her.”