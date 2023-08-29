News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Concern growing for missing Birmingham man who may have travelled to Blackpool

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who police believe may have travelled to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Aug 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 18:27 BST

Police said they are being “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Kevin who is missing from the Birmingham area.

The 37-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with short black hair and stubble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin (Credit: West Midlands Police)Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin (Credit: West Midlands Police)
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin (Credit: West Midlands Police)
Most Popular

He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with white skeleton motif.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Blackpool.

Police urged the public not to approach Kevin if they see him, but to call 999 quoting PID number 428627.