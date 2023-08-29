Police said they are being “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Kevin who is missing from the Birmingham area.

The 37-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with short black hair and stubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin (Credit: West Midlands Police)

He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with white skeleton motif.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Blackpool.