Concern growing for missing Barrow woman who has links to Blackpool
Chevonne MacDonald was last seen in the Ormsgill area of Barrow-in-Furness on Monday (October 2).
The 32-year-old was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.
She has links to Barrow and Blackpool.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Can you help officers in Cumbria?
“They’re searching for Chevonne MacDonald and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“She has links to Blackpool and so they think someone this way might be able to help.”
Call police on 101 if you have any information about Chevonne’s whereabouts.
Officers also urged Chevonne to contact 101 if she sees this appeal.