An appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Chevonne MacDonald was last seen in the Ormsgill area of Barrow-in-Furness on Monday (October 2).

The 32-year-old was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

She has links to Barrow and Blackpool.

Chevonne MacDonald has links to Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)Chevonne MacDonald has links to Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Can you help officers in Cumbria?

“They’re searching for Chevonne MacDonald and are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“She has links to Blackpool and so they think someone this way might be able to help.”

Call police on 101 if you have any information about Chevonne’s whereabouts.

Officers also urged Chevonne to contact 101 if she sees this appeal.