Concern growing for missing Adlington woman, 84, as public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 84-year-old woman from Adlington.
Jean Fisher, 84, was last seen in the Belmont Road area at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.
Officers said they are “really concerned about her welfare” and have launched an urgent appeal for information.
Jean is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with grey hair.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are not sure what Jean was wearing when she went missing.
“Jean may be confused and we would ask anyone who sees her to call 999.”
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 514 of July 10.
