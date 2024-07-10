Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 84-year-old woman from Adlington.

Jean Fisher, 84, was last seen in the Belmont Road area at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.

Officers said they are “really concerned about her welfare” and have launched an urgent appeal for information.

Jean is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with grey hair.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are not sure what Jean was wearing when she went missing.

“Jean may be confused and we would ask anyone who sees her to call 999.”