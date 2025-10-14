Concern for welfare of missing pensioner with faded blue arm tattoo last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Jim Marsh, 82, who is missing from home as we are concerned for his welfare.”
He was believed to be wearing a dark coloured top, dark tracksuit bottoms, black sketchers and maybe a gilet.
Jim is described as 6ft, of a slim blind, has short hair and has a small faded blue tattoo on his arm.
If you approach Jim, he might appear to be confused. He has links to Chorley, Leyland and Preston.
For immediate sightings of Jim, please call 999.
Anyone with any information as to where he might be should contact police on 101 – quoting log 0326 of 14th October.