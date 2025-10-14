Concern for welfare of missing pensioner with faded blue arm tattoo last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing pensioner.

Jim Marsh, 82, was last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton, around 3am today.

Jim Marsh, 82, was last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton, around 3am today.placeholder image
Jim Marsh, 82, was last seen in Bank Head Lane, Hoghton, around 3am today. | SRP

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Jim Marsh, 82, who is missing from home as we are concerned for his welfare.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was believed to be wearing a dark coloured top, dark tracksuit bottoms, black sketchers and maybe a gilet.

Jim is described as 6ft, of a slim blind, has short hair and has a small faded blue tattoo on his arm.

If you approach Jim, he might appear to be confused. He has links to Chorley, Leyland and Preston.

For immediate sightings of Jim, please call 999.

Anyone with any information as to where he might be should contact police on 101 – quoting log 0326 of 14th October.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceChorleyPrestonMissing personsPensioner
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice