Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A worried family have reported a dad as a missing person after he uncharactistically lost contact with them following a trip to Blackpool.

Patrick McGrath, 34, who lives in Skelmersdale but originally comes from Northern Ireland, went to the resort for a day trip on Monday (August 12).

Patrick, who has two young children aged under two with his ex-partner Danielle Nicholson, usually keeps in touch and was expected back in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But neither Danielle nor his mum, who still lives in Northern Ireland, have heard from him since he left.

Danielle said: “Patrick’s not made any contact with anyone all day today no one knows where he is and his family are all worried about him. It’s really out of the ordinary for him.”

If anyone has seen Patrick, contact Lancashire Police on non emergency number 101, quoting reference number LC-20240814-0325.