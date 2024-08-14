Concern for missing Skelmersdale dad Patrick McGrath, 34, last seen on a day trip in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 16:42 BST
A worried family have reported a dad as a missing person after he uncharactistically lost contact with them following a trip to Blackpool.

Patrick McGrath, 34, who lives in Skelmersdale but originally comes from Northern Ireland, went to the resort for a day trip on Monday (August 12).

Patrick, who has two young children aged under two with his ex-partner Danielle Nicholson, usually keeps in touch and was expected back in the evening.

But neither Danielle nor his mum, who still lives in Northern Ireland, have heard from him since he left.

Danielle said: “Patrick’s not made any contact with anyone all day today no one knows where he is and his family are all worried about him. It’s really out of the ordinary for him.”

If anyone has seen Patrick, contact Lancashire Police on non emergency number 101, quoting reference number LC-20240814-0325.

