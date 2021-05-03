Concern for missing girl, 16, who has links to Blackpool
A 16-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who has links to Blackpool has been missing since 9.15pm last night (Sunday, May 2).
Police said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for Shaytoyia Docherty Moore, 16, who went missing from Oswaldtwistle yesterday.
She is described as mixed race, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with long black hair, which was tied up.
She has a tattoo on her wrist, and was last seen wearing glasses, a grey top, black and white scarf, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Shaytoyia has links to Accrington, Blackburn, Blackpool and Cumbria.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for your help to find Shaytoyia. If you have seen her or have any information please call 101 quoting reference LC-20210502-1551."
