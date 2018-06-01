Concern for missing Eccleston man

Have your say

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Philip James Royle, 38, who is missing from home in Eccleston.

Mr Royle was last seen driving a red Renault Scenic with the registration SK60 SYW shortly after 11.30am today.

He may be in the Preston or Chorley areas.

Mr Royle is 5ft 8ins, medium build with short, dark brown hair and a beard. He was wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a black Tshirt and blue Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

PC Lee Tickle said: “We are very worried about Mr Royle and are urging anyone who has seen him, or his vehicle, to contact us immediately.

"Also we would ask Mr Royle, if he sees this appeal, to please get in touch to let us know he is safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting log ref 0782 of June 1st.