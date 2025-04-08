Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dozen bags of human excrement were discovered dumped on a footpath near Tesco in Buckshaw Village.

Some residents have pointed the finger at lorry drivers who regularly park along Gibson Drive, near the supermarket.

Local resident Emma Joinson voiced her disgust on Facebook when a group of community litter pickers stumbled upon a dozen filth-filled shopping bags. They had been discarded next to the road, only a short distance from a bin.

She: “A group of litter pickers from a business located on Buckshaw went out to do their part for our local community only to be greeted by 10-12 bags of HUMAN excrement where the trucks park by Tesco.

“This is totally unacceptable in our village.

“They picked up these bags (using litter pickers obviously) and put them in their bin bags but they shouldn't have had to because it shouldn't have been there in the first place.

“Please don't ask how we knew it was human - it was obvious.”

And it’s not the first time. Another resident said she has previously reported the problem after making a similarly grim discovery outside a children’s nursery in Gibson Drive.

Councillor Dedrah Moss, who represents Buckshaw and Whittle, agreed that it was “totally unacceptable” but said she sympathised with the lorry drivers’ ‘predicament’.

She said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention, I will see that it is passed on to the relevant department.

“I agree this totally unacceptable, but I can see the predicament of the lorry drivers.”

The issue was also reported by Councillor Andy Riggott, who represents Buckshaw for Lancashire County Council. Chorley Council said their street cleaning team attended but the waste had already been removed.

Emma added: “It’s simply disgusting. There is literally NO excuse to put human excrement on a path - in or out of a bag.”

Rob Hoather, a retired lorry driver who lives in the area, agreed it was “unacceptable and absolutely disgusting”, but said the Government and local councils should do more to provide adequate facilities for drivers.

“This seems to be the norm now with a lot of places,” he said.

“I agree it is unacceptable and absolutely disgusting, but our drivers are treated like second class citizens in this country.

“Until Government and councils start taking some responsibility and provide better facilities like they do abroad - namely a safe place to park overnight with basic access to washing and toilet facilities - you will never stop this from happening.

“As the saying goes, “when you gotta’ go!”