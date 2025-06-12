Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his condolences after an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 244 people when it crashed minutes after departing Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday morning.

Air India reported that among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his condolences after an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “All our prayers and thoughts do go to the families of that London-bound aircraft that’s crashed.

“Let’s hope there’s better news to come on that.”

King Charles has said he is “desperately shocked by the terrible events”, and expressed his “deepest possible sympathy” to those who “await news of their loved ones”.

The King said in a written message: “My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

“I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Video footage obtained by local media appears to show the aircraft flying low over a residential area before crashing and bursting into flames.

Local media outlets reported the plane crashed on top of a canteen at a medical college.

Many are feared dead, though the full extent of the casualties remains unclear.

Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into a building as firefighters continued to tackle the smoke.

Pieces of the aircraft’s landing gear, fuselage and tail could all be seen protruding from the building.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the passengers and families of those on the flight.

He said: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

AirIndia chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described the incident as a “tragic accident” and a “devastating event”, and said emergency response teams are at the site.

Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the flight.

In a statement posted on social media, it said: “We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (June 12) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.

“The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

“London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

“Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends of those on board.”

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it is supporting the Government following the crash.

In a statement on X, it said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by the #AirIndia crash involving a London bound flight.

“We’re supporting the Government and other relevant authorities in responding to this incident.”

The authority advised British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family to call 020 7008 5000.