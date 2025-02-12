Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw supports calls for stronger online protections on Safer Internet Day.

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, is supporting calls for stronger protections online as he outlined how he is investing into keeping people and businesses safe, during Safer Internet Day (11th February).

The growth in online crime , with an estimated 90% of crime now cyber enabled, has led to police forces needing to rapidly invest in ways to stay ahead of offenders, whilst also focusing on prevention to stop people from becoming victims.

Recently, funding from the Commissioner has helped launch an innovative education scheme available for every school in Lancashire, part of which focuses on staying safe online. Pol-Ed is available to Primary and Secondary schools offering lesson plans and a universal package of support which all young people will be able to benefit from.

217 of schools in the county have already registered and Lancashire Constabulary is continuing to support schools with registration and delivery.

Online crime also impacts businesses of every size and across all industries, with Commissioner Grunshaw continuing to support a Lancashire wide Cyber Security Programme being delivered by the North West Cyber Resilience Centre (NWCRC).

Since launch, 167 organisations have signed up for the funded programme, with 90 people already taking up training, with a number of businesses also completing website assessments.

Commissioner Grunshaw is supporting calls to protect vulnerable people, with a need for more transparency from online platforms, and increased protections from harmful materials.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw out on patrol with police officers

Mr Grunshaw said: "Offences with a digital element and criminals targeting vulnerable people online are major challenges facing policing today. Individual forces, like here in Lancashire, are doing everything they can to stay one step ahead of those taking advantage of the online space, with investment into digital investigations teams, alongside preventative programmes such as Pol-Ed to improve education about risks online to avoid people falling victim to criminals.

"Whilst doing everything we can in Lancashire, the problems posed by online content are a national and international issue, and our officers work with other forces, the Regional Organised Crime Unit and National Crime Agency to bring offenders to justice and tackle illegal material.

"We need the Government's help in tackling the risks online with an onus on businesses like social media platforms alongside others to remove dangerous and illegal content and help in the fight to protect the public from offenders. It's only with a whole system approach that we will tackle dangerous online content, keep vulnerable people safe on the internet and stop hackers targeting businesses.

"I will continue to work with Government wherever I can to reflect the concerns and issues of Lancashire residents, delivering an efficient, effective force that is ready for the challenges that modern policing must face, through strong leadership and tough scrutiny. "