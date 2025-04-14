Comic Con Blackpool 2025: 15 amazing pictures including Star Wars Stormtroopers at Winter Gardens event

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 17:29 BST

If you were near Blackpool’s Winter Gardens over the weekend, you would probably have seen some weird and wonderful sights - including characters from well known sci fi films.

It was all because the famous venue was playing host to the largest cosplay event in Lancashire over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for Comic Con World Blackpool 2025 – a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.

During the event, there were live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.

From The Predator to Back to the Future, take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

Star Wars stormtroopers at Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Star Wars stormtroopers at Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Cosplay fun at Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Cosplay fun at Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

They're no square - Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

They're no square - Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Going green - Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

Going green - Blackpool Comic Con World 2025 at the Winter Gardens

