It was all because the famous venue was playing host to the largest cosplay event in Lancashire over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for Comic Con World Blackpool 2025 – a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.

During the event, there were live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.

From The Predator to Back to the Future, take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

