Please come and get your cat - Lancashire school sends message to owner of moggy who turned up to learn
The black furry feline named Ted rocked up at Lancaster Lane Primary School, located at Hunters Road, Clayton-le-Woods, much to the delight of students.
Posting the very cute picture of him staring longingly at the door wanting to be let in, A spokesperson for the school said: “We have a very friendly cat at school, doesn’t want to leave.
“Please can the owner come and take it home to a cozy sofa.”
His owners have now been located.
