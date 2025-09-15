Please come and get your cat - Lancashire school sends message to owner of moggy who turned up to learn

A Lancashire school had an extra ‘pupil’ this morning when a mischievous moggy turned up to learn.

The black furry feline named Ted rocked up at Lancaster Lane Primary School, located at Hunters Road, Clayton-le-Woods, much to the delight of students.

The black cat named Ted decided he wanted to educate himself this morning and turned up at Lancaster Lane Primary School | Lancaster Lane Primary School

Posting the very cute picture of him staring longingly at the door wanting to be let in, A spokesperson for the school said: “We have a very friendly cat at school, doesn’t want to leave.

“Please can the owner come and take it home to a cozy sofa.”

His owners have now been located.

Do black cats actually bring good luck?

A black cat's lucky symbolism includes general luck, prosperity, safe homes, good harvests, and scaring away evil.

