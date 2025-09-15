A Lancashire school had an extra ‘pupil’ this morning when a mischievous moggy turned up to learn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black furry feline named Ted rocked up at Lancaster Lane Primary School, located at Hunters Road, Clayton-le-Woods, much to the delight of students.

The black cat named Ted decided he wanted to educate himself this morning and turned up at Lancaster Lane Primary School | Lancaster Lane Primary School

Posting the very cute picture of him staring longingly at the door wanting to be let in, A spokesperson for the school said: “We have a very friendly cat at school, doesn’t want to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please can the owner come and take it home to a cozy sofa.”

His owners have now been located.

Do black cats actually bring good luck?

A black cat's lucky symbolism includes general luck, prosperity, safe homes, good harvests, and scaring away evil.