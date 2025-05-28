Colne woman banned from Matalan and Sainsbury’s following shoplifting offences
Danielle Ruddy, 37, of Cleveland Street, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.
Ruddy was given the two-year CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 19.
The order prohibits her from entering:
- Matalan, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne
- Sainsburys, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.