Published 28th May 2025, 19:34 BST

A Colne shoplifter has been banned from Matalan and Sainsbury’s.

Danielle Ruddy, 37, of Cleveland Street, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) as a result of shoplifting offences.

Ruddy was given the two-year CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on May 19.

Danielle Ruddy has been banned from Matalan and Sainsbury’s following shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police

The order prohibits her from entering:

  • Matalan, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne
  • Sainsburys, North Valley Road Retail Park, Colne

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.

