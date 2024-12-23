Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who drove his Mercedes at members of the public in Colne before going on a baseball bat rampage has been jailed.

The incident occurred after Michael Stevens argued with members of the public on Market Street on July 26.

Stevens drove his car - a gold Mercedes-AMG - at speed up and down Market Street, the wrong way down the one way system and towards members of the public.

He then got out of the car and became involved in a fight.

The following day, Stevens went to a property in North Street and carried out a revenge attack.

He smashed the windows of a house and several vehicles before threatening people by chasing them with a baseball bat.

Stevens then fled the scene, abandoning his damaged car.

He was arrested on July 28 after he visited Nelson Police Station in an attempt to get his vehicle back.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Stevens, formerly of North Street, Colne, but now of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month.

He was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

DC Adam Rainsbury, of Burnley CID, said: “I welcome this custodial sentence which shows that the courts will not tolerate the appalling behaviour Stevens engaged in earlier this year.

“The public of Colne were caused a great deal of distress by Stevens’ actions whilst driving his car recklessly and dangerously along Market Street on July 26.

“His revenge attack the following day caused further upset and damage and was unacceptable.”