Clubbercise in Lancashire: With video

Clubbercise is fast becoming a popular new form of exercise. It is a mix of exercise in the clubbing environment, with fun dance fitness routines using glow sticks to club anthems in a darkened room with disco lights.

Why: Because of the high and low impact options, Clubbercise dance fitness classes are great if you are a beginner or if you are exercising regularly but looking for something different. It is often said clubbercise is just like having a big night on the town - but is far healthier.

How it works: Clubbercise workouts include a fusion of dance, toning and combat moves with high/low impact options for all fitness levels. Classes are in the dark, with dance music and glow sticks for added fun. One class burns around 600 calories.

Benefits: Clubbercise classes will not only challenge your current fitness level it will burn calories and tone your whole body, whilst having fun. It increases confidence and releases endorphines, making participants feel good. Clubbercise also rectifies posture and balance and increases flexibility and coordination. It also strengthens muscles.

Give it a go at:

Clubbercise with Stella: Tuesdays Tanterton Village Centre 7pm (from February 13); Thursdays 7pm Sir Tom Finney High, Ribbleton Hall Drive; Fridays 7pm St Margaret’s Hall, Ingol. £4 per class. To book call 07722 100101 or via Facebook Clubbercise Preston with Stella.

Clubbercise with Mata Stratakou: Leyland Leisure Centre: Thursday evenings at 8.20pm.

Clubbercise with Nicola: Lostock Hall Academy, Tuesdays 6.15pm. For more information email nickyjones5035@gmail.com.

Clubbercise with Rosemarie: Garstang St Thomas Primary School Wednesdays 7.30pm; Fridays 7.30pm at Cabus Village Hall. £5 per class.