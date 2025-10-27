A man trapped in quicksand at Silverdale was pulled to safety just moments before the incoming tide reached him.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 25, when Bay Search and Rescue received an urgent call from Holyhead Coastguard while out on a routine patrol in their specialist all-terrain vehicle, the Sherp.

A 999 caller had reported that a person was trapped in soft sand near Silverdale, with the tide rapidly advancing across the bay.

The rescue team immediately diverted from their planned route and raced to the scene.

On arrival, they found the man lying on his back in a soft gully, with only his head, chest, one arm and part of a leg visible above the surface.

Although he had managed to position himself in a way that prevented him from sinking deeper, he was exhausted and showing signs of hypothermia.

Rescuers deployed two inflatable rescue air pathways - one behind the casualty to stop him sinking further and another in front to create a safe working area - before carefully freeing him from the quicksand.

Within minutes, the man was safely out and able to crawl onto firmer ground.

He was then moved into the Sherp vehicle to be rewarmed, wrapped in foil blankets and assessed by a medic.

By the time the rescue was complete, the tide had already begun to fill the gully where the man had been trapped.

The casualty was transported to the Bob In Café ahead of the rising tide where he was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) for further assessment.

Other teams involved in the operation included the Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Bay Search and Rescue said: “This rescue was a true display of teamwork across agencies - a reminder of the coordination, skill and dedication that keeps our coastline safe.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved.”