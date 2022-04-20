Officers were called at 1-15pm after receiving reports of an incident in Whins Lane.

A Land Rover Discovery was travelling along the road towards Padiham when it began to turn into a private estate. As it did a Seat Leon has collided with the rear of the Discovery.

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a collision in Simonstone

The driver of the Discovery, a man in his 50s from the Clitheroe area, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Seat, a 21-year-old man from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving, and is currently in custody.

Police closed the road from the junction of Trapp Lane End to Sabden Road while they carried out an investigation into the incident.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch with them to help with their enquiries.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Tac Ops, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

She added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Seat Leon before the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch as it may assist our investigation.”