A Mediterranean restaurant which drew people in from across Lancashire has announced it will be closing.

Vista Cielo has been operating in the former Ethos House art gallery in York Street, Clitheroe, since October 2020. It gets rave reviews on Tripadvisor, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5.

This week, the team announced it would not open again until Saturday - when staff will throw a free banquet between 6-10pm, offering a selection of a la carte menu starters, pizzas, pastas, meats and fish. Drinks and desserts will have to be paid for.

Director Mehmet Ali Haciarifoglu thanked loyal customers for their support over the years and said the closure was due to family reasons. Speaking to the Post he said: "We were blessed with the best town in Lancashire - Clitheroe. We were welcomed with open arms and warm hearts. We appeciated our sincere friendships and laughter through our journey.