Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rare and vintage classic cars and motorbikes will be on display in a Preston Park for the Classics in the Park event.

The Classics in the Park 2024 event is being run by Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicles Club group on Sunday August 18.

The event will take place at Avenham and Miller Parks on South Meadow Lane in Preston.

The Stanley Park Classic Car Show is returning | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run from 9am until noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will be able to walk around the park enjoying cars and motorbikes from the 1920s and 1980s.

The event is free to attend for everyone, just turn up on the day.

If you want to have your own classic car on display at the event then it is free for members of the Lancashire Vehicles Club and £3 for non members you can book to have your car on display here.