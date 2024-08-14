Classics in the Park 2024 event returning to Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston this weekend
The Classics in the Park 2024 event is being run by Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks in association with Lancashire Vehicles Club group on Sunday August 18.
The event will take place at Avenham and Miller Parks on South Meadow Lane in Preston.
The event will run from 9am until noon.
Guests will be able to walk around the park enjoying cars and motorbikes from the 1920s and 1980s.
The event is free to attend for everyone, just turn up on the day.
If you want to have your own classic car on display at the event then it is free for members of the Lancashire Vehicles Club and £3 for non members you can book to have your car on display here.
