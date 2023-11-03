City search for clinical touch in front of goal

Lancaster’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Basford United on Tuesday is the story of their season at the moment.

From being free-scoring earlier in the campaign, the Dolly Blues are currently struggling in attack.

The last eight games in all comp-etitions have yielded just five goals for Fell’s men and they were immediately up against it at Basford once they conceded after just two minutes.

Assistant boss Graham Lancashire, pictured, said: “We were all over the place for the first 10 minutes. Once we settled into the game, I thought we were excellent. We broke them down, chance after chance, but the story of our season is not being able to put the ball in the net.”

Graham Lancashire. Picture: Tony North

This weekend, City head to Gainsborough Trinity in the NPL Premier Division. Clitheroe host 1874 Northwich in the NPL West Division.