Church Street in Padiham closed as emergency services deal with dangerous loose stone hanging from garage roof behind Starkie Arms pub

Emergency services closed a section of Church Street in Padiham this evening after a large loose stone was spotted hanging over the edge of a garage roof behind the Starkie Arms pub.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Dec 2023, 21:11 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 21:11 GMT
The stone was spotted by Catherine Large who is landlady at the nearby Kings Arms. As several pieces of stone had fallen onto the pavement Catherine was quick to make the area safe by borrowing some interlocking fence panels which she placed at the site.

Catherine said: “I was walking my dog when I noticed broken stones on the pavement so I went back to the pub and returned with the barriers.”

Church Street in Padiham was closed for a short time this evening as emergency services dealt with dangerous loose stone hanging from garage roof behind Starkie Arms pubChurch Street in Padiham was closed for a short time this evening as emergency services dealt with dangerous loose stone hanging from garage roof behind Starkie Arms pub
Concerned the masonry may fall on someone, Catherine warned passers-by to cross the road while alerting emergency services. Lancashire Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene with the police and county council inspectors.

A spokesman at the Starkie Arms said: “It was dangerous but the emergency services arrived on the scene to make the area safe and it was all dealt with within 45 minutes and no-one was injured.”

