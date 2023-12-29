Emergency services closed a section of Church Street in Padiham this evening after a large loose stone was spotted hanging over the edge of a garage roof behind the Starkie Arms pub.

The stone was spotted by Catherine Large who is landlady at the nearby Kings Arms. As several pieces of stone had fallen onto the pavement Catherine was quick to make the area safe by borrowing some interlocking fence panels which she placed at the site.

Catherine said: “I was walking my dog when I noticed broken stones on the pavement so I went back to the pub and returned with the barriers.”

Church Street in Padiham was closed for a short time this evening as emergency services dealt with dangerous loose stone hanging from garage roof behind Starkie Arms pub

Concerned the masonry may fall on someone, Catherine warned passers-by to cross the road while alerting emergency services. Lancashire Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene with the police and county council inspectors.