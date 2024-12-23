Christmas Day hour-by-hour weather forecast for Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 20:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christmas Day is nearly upon us! Here’s what the weather forecast is looking like for Lancashire.

While it’s not looking like snow is likely, many of us will be hoping for an improvement in the current weather conditions.

Fortunately, while it’s looking like it’s going to be pretty overcast on Christmas Day, no rain is forecast in the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Lancashire on Christmas DayHour-by-hour weather forecast for Lancashire on Christmas Day
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Lancashire on Christmas Day | Steve Eaves 3

Temperatures are set to reach around 11C at midday, dropping to around 9C by the evening.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (December 25)

12am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 10C

1am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 10C

2am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 10C

3am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

4am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

5am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

6am - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

7am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

8am - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 8C

9am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 8C

10am - Overcast - 0% chance of rain - 9C

11am - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 10C

12pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 11C

1pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 11C

2pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 11C

3pm - Sunny intervals - 0% chance of rain - 11C

4pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 11C

5pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 10C

6pm - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

7pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

8pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

9pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

10pm - Partly cloudy - 0% chance of rain - 9C

11pm - Light cloud - 0% chance of rain - 9C

Related topics:Weather forecastLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice