A woman from Chorley who failed to seek veterinary advice and instead let her dog starve to death has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

WARNING: This article contains distressing images.

Donna Marie Alker, 55, of Dickens Road, Coppull, pled guilty to two Animal Welfare Act offences of causing unnecessary suffering to her terrier Bella by not feeding her properly and not seeking veterinary advice for the dog’s ill health.

She also admitted a third offence of failing to meet her pet’s needs.

For each offence, she was sentenced to 16 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, each to run concurrently, and was also given a three month Alcohol Treatment Requirement (ATR) and a 15 month Rehabilitation Requirement (RAR). Sentencing took place on 15 January at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

The court heard that after receiving a report and video from a member of the public about a dead dog, the RSPCA visited an address in Coppull on 17 March last year.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix said: “The dog [called Bella] was a small black terrier type that had curly hair that felt like wire. She had green discharge in both eyes, slightly overgrown nails, her teeth were brown and had a pungent smell.

“I could feel all the bones including ribs, hip, spine and legs. The spine felt like a skeleton and could feel all the nodules. [Bella’s] coat was unkempt and smelled of urine and faeces, there were chunks of brown dirt stuck in clumps to her fur, I believe this may be faeces due to the smell.”

Bella’s body was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital to be examined by a vet.

The RSPCA vet found Bella’s body condition to be very poor and she appeared completely emaciated.

A subsequent post-mortem revealed that Bella showed multiple pathological abnormalities, many of which pointed towards a prolonged period of starvation.

The vet noted abnormalities included a reduction in the volume of the liver, gastric ulceration and a decrease in muscle mass and body fat. Also, the absence of digested food within the intestine confirmed that the dog had not eaten for at least 48-56 hours.

She reported that there was also no evidence of a chronic ongoing medication condition that could explain such a poor body condition aside from a lack of food intake.

Terrier Bella died of neglect. | RSPCA

The vet’s statement confirmed that she would expect a responsible pet owner to have sought veterinary attention should their pet become as underweight as Bella.

The dog would have been feeling lethargic, weak and hungry and it is likely that this condition developed over a minimum period of two weeks.

She added that having a matted coat with faeces matter would have caused chronic irritation and been uncomfortable to Bella. The dog’s dental disease would also have been uncomfortable and painful and this may have stopped Bella from eating normally.

In addition, the inflammation in Bella’s eyes would have affected her ability to see, so she would struggle to exhibit normal behaviours like playing or seeking out food and water.

It also would have caused chronic irritation and due to the severity, it is likely the suffering period was at least one week.

The vet added: “The DEFRA code of practice for the welfare of dogs describes that a reasonable owner would be expected to check their animal daily and note signs of severe weight loss.

“An owner would then be expected to seek a veterinary consultation promptly to investigate underlying causes and get nutritional advice.

“The owner has failed to comply with the above recommendations which has led to [Bella] suffering unnecessarily.”

Following sentencing, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Susie Micallef said: “It is a pet owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after any animal in their care. This poor dog died from neglect.”

For anyone who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help.

For more information and advice click HERE.