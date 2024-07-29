Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chorley woman with Down's syndrome who set up a dance school for people with disabilities 15 years ago has been awarded an honorary degree.

Founder of DanceSyndrome Jen Blackwell, 42, was recently made a Doctor of Arts by the University of Salford, where she regularly leads workshops.

She spent 10 years knocking on doors and being rejected – so she decided to take matters into her own hands. DanceSyndrome was founded by Jen, with support from her mum Sue in 2009 because they found it difficult to find opportunities in community dance that were accessible to Jen and other people with learning disabilities.

It works across the North West with the ethos that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

All sessions are disability led, with people with learning disabilities taking visible dance leader roles to inspire people to see what can be achieved when society is more inclusive.

Since its formation, the dance school has went from strength to strength with Jen and her mum announced as the winners of the Charity Champion Award at the Best Businesswomen Awards in 2022.

The Charity Champion Award celebrates a female founder of a charity that has had a huge impact on its service users.

Jen, who was nominated for her recent honour by her friend and lecturer Sarah Kennedy, who helped her set up Dance Syndrome, told the BBC, "Dance to me is a driving force.

"I'm so honoured. Right now I'm living life in the fast lane.