Chorley man, 45, found kneeling by his bed died from alcohol poisoning, Lancashire coroner rules
Giving his conclusion at an inquest, area coroner Chris Long said Graeme Pickstock of Lightoller Close died an alcohol-related death.
The inquest at Preston Coroners Court heard in a statement from PC Lee Tickle that he was called to Mr Pickstock's home where he saw the body of the deceased.
The coroner said Dr Jim Simpson conducted a radiology examination of Mr Pickstock's body as the deceased had been known to drink heavily.
Blood and urine tests showed a "potentially fatal" level of ethanol which Mr Long added the level would have been even higher in the hours leading up to his death.
PC Ben Cassidy said in a statement that he attended Mr Pickstock's home in May of this year.
Mr Pickstock had died at home and was found kneeling by his bed. There were no suspicious circumstances and no traces of drugs.
The coroner said Mr Pickstock was described by his family as "very friendly and caring" person with a wonderful sense of humour. He loved going to the gym but he was known to "binge drink" on occasions and had sought help from a support group.
Mr Long said his conclusion was that it was an alcohol-related death. Fatty liver disease was present and that it was likely that the ethanol levels were higher prior to his death.
He had had too much to drink and the amount had sadly fallen within fatal levels.
