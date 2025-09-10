Preston Coroner's Court

A 29-year-old Chorley man who hanged himself had not sought help for his mental health for about a year before his death, an inquest heard.

Jordan Dixon was found dead at his home in Foster Street on May 26 this year. Assistant coroner Richard Taylor heard that Mr Dixon had a history of mental health issues.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as hanging. Preston Coroners Court heard that Mr Dixon had not been involved with mental health services for about a year before his death.

Coroner Mr Taylor heard that Mr Dixon had made previous attempts to take his life. Mr Dixon's GP said in a statement that the last time he saw him he seemed calm and rational. He declined a referral to mental health services.

The coroner said he regretted he could not provide all the answers to family and friends, but it was clear that by his actions Mr Dixon intended to kill himself. He recorded a suicide conclusion