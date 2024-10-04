Chorley Live is back for 2024 - here's everything you need to know about the line up and venues
Hosted by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, this popular annual event spans over 35 brilliant venues, where visitors can expect performances by over 200 live artists.
Wristbands for the event are just £5 and available for purchase at any official Chorley Live venue and at Malcom’s Musicland in Chorley Town Centre. Under 12s go free.
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, “Chorley Live is one of the most vibrant events of the year and its always a brilliant atmosphere across the town centre with people from all walks of life enjoying the very best music and entertainment.
“It’s a showcase of our thriving nighttime economy and provides a great chance to experience live music by so many different artists. Get your wristband now and join us for an epic weekend in Chorley!”
Acts will begin from 7pm and end at 11pm each night.
The schedule for the event is:
Friday Oct 4:
7pm Danny Bretherton Indie Pop, Rock Hip Hop Cover/Solos
8pm: DustiN, Acoustic duo with Cuban Percussion/Duo
9pm: The Mary Barnsley Experience, Covers of Classic Pop, Lively Dancy, Crowd Pleasers/Duo.
10pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and originals/Duo.
Saturday Oct 5:
7pm Kallea McKee, Modern Pop Covers/Solo.
8pm: DustiN, Acoustic duo with Cuban Percussion/Duo
9pm : Lauren Wood, Acoustic Pop Covers/Solo.
10pm : Nick Medway, Covers of great country, rock and pop/ Solo.
98 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SL
Friday October 4:
7pm: Harry Wright, Indie Acoustic and Electric Rock Covers and Original/Solo.
8pm: Phoebe Bishop, Modern Pops Covers/Solo
9pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
10pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Alisha and Liam, Acoustic Folk and Indie Covers/Duo
8pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo
9pm: Blanzz, Melodic Rap/Solo
10pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
Gillibrand Walks, Chorley, PR7 2EZ
7pm: Jazzmatazz, Jazz and Swing/Band
8pm: Astley Unlimited Choir, Pop, Folk, Musical Theatre, Classical/Choir
9pm: AKoustic Guitars, Pop Instrumentals played on guitar/Troupe
10pm: Joseph Hanratty, Classical Guitar/Solo.
Saturday October 5:
7pm Harmonicx, Mixed A Capella/Barbershop Chorus.
8pm: Strummers and Warblers.
9pm: Ruth on Sax, Pop Saxophone Instrumental/Solo
10pm: Chris Grindley, Classical Piano/Solo
Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL Chorley Theatre
Saturday October 5:
7pm, KTB Music Big Movie Music, Movie Theme Singalong/Choir
8pm: KTB Music Big Movie Music, Movie Theme Singalong/Choir
9pm: Pink Vintage, 40’s, 50s, 60’s/duo
10pm Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Singing in Flats - a one woman mini-musical/Solo
Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL Chorley Theatre Studio
Friday October 4:
7pm, Dysfunctional, Rock Covers/Band
8pm: Spud Squad, Classic Rock Covers/Band
9pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo
10pm ARCEU5, Rock Covers/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm, Only on a Wednesday, Jazz-Folk Covers/Duo
8pm: Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Show Tunes and Parodies/Solo
9pm: The Akcoustic Guitars, Pop Instrumental played on guitar/Troupe
10pm: Rob Clarke: Singer Songwriter - Originals and Covers/Solos
Clarkes Sibin, 2-4 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BW
Friday October 4:
7pm: Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo
8pm: Sam Copner, Acoustic Rock Covers/Solo
9pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo
10pm Kathy Sings, Rock and Party Classic Covers/Solos
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Covers/Solo
8pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
9pm: Lilly Tarmey, Acoustic Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
10pm: Chris Daley, Rock, Punk and Ballads Covers/Solo4
Covered Market, Market Place (Off Cleveland Street)
Friday October 4:
7pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
8pm: Jon Vivant, Ska, Folk, Pop/Band
9pm: Bridge Too Far, Americana/Trio
10pm: Ryan Clifton, Acoustic Covers/Solo.
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Clearwater Music School, Various.
8pm: Clearwater Music School, Various
9pm: The Woodplumpton Ukelele Players
10pm: Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock and Pop/Solo
Cunliffe Hall, Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BE:
7pm: Crafty Crookes Ukelele Group, 60s/70s/80s Classic Covers/Troupe
8pm: Deadbeat Social, Alt-Rock Originals/Band
9pm: Chris Healey Acoustic, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
10pm: Fiasco Jam: Indie-Rock Originals/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Jenson, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
8pm: Salesbury Guitar Band, Classic Rock and Pop Covers/Band
9pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo
10pm: Blowjangles, Ska, Reggae, and Pop Covers/Band
Escape: Oasis Bar, Unit 7 Market Walk, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1FD
Friday October 4:
7pm: BlanZz, Melodic Rap/Solo
8pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and Originals/Duo.
9pm: Jensen, Rock and Pop covers/solo.
10pm, Too Old To Be Told, 60s Pop covers band.
Sat October 5:
7pm Harry Wright - Indie accoustic.
8pm Phoebe Bishop - Modern Pop covers.
9pm Joanne Wright - Ballads covers/solo.
10pm The Accousticles - Accoustic Comedic Rock/Duo.
Flat Iron, 21 Cleveland Street, Chorley, PR7 1BH:
7pm: The Mary Barnsley Acoustic Experience, Classic Pop, Lively, Dancy, Crowd Pleasers/Duo
8pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Band
9pm: Antonia Sharples, Indie-Rock Originals and Covers/Solo
10pm: Joe Astely, Upbeat Indie Singalongs/Solo.
Saturday October 5:
7pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo
8pm: Priest Town Revival Trio, Classic and Modern Rock Covers/Band
9pm: Woodwork, Rock Covers/Duo
10pm Incipio, Rock Covers/Band
Inspire Youth Zone, Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BS
Friday October 4:
7pm: Evie Spencer: Musical Theatre and Tommy Mitchell - Classic Rock and Roll
8pm: Amber Moore - Acoustic Covers and Willow Nightingale- Pop Covers.
9pm: Lizzie Baxendale - Pop Covers and Amy Hardcastle - Alternative Covers.
10pm: Georgia - Acoustic Covers
Ryan, Sam and Carlie - Rock Covers.
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul and Folk Covers/Solo.
8pm: Spring Wells, Alternative and Indie Rock/Band
9pm: Batty Ramselle, Soul and Blues, Originals and Covers/Solo
10pm: Jensen, Rock and Pop Cover/Solo.
Irishman, 7 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BN:
7pm: Kallea McKee, Modern Pop Covers/Solo
8pm: Joanne Wright: Ballads Covers/Solo
9pm: Lauren Wood, Acoustic Pop Covers/Solo
10pm: Maddie Woodcock, Modern Pop/Solo.
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Danny Bretherton, Indie, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop Covers/solo
8pm: Angel Coakley, Alternative and Indie Covers/Solo
9pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B Musical Theatre/Duo
10pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and Originals/Duo
Jay-Em Studios: 71 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BA.
Friday October 4:
7pm Isaac Higginson, Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo
8pm: Darren Baxter, Singer Songwriter/Solo
9pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B and Musical Theatre/Duo
10pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Originals Instrumentals/Solo
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Jay-Em Studio Performers, Dance and Song/Troupe
8pm: The Acousticles, Acoustic Comedic Rock/Duo
9pm: Only On A Wednesday, Jazz-Folk Covers/Duo
10pm: Too Old To Be Told, 60’s Pop Covers/Band.
Library, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1EB (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.)
7pm: CJay DWN, Acoustic Indie and Folk Originals/Solo
8pm: Buzz Cadillac and the Lightning Rods, Rock, Pop, Jazz Covers/Trio.
9pm: Mark Russell, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Covers and Original/Solo
10pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Too Old To Be Told, 60s Pop Covers/Band.
8pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duo
9pm Len Pilkington, Acoustic Originals/Solo
10pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo
Fazakerley Street Stage, Fazarkerley Street, Chorley, PR7 1BG.
Friday October 4:
7pm: Victoria, Country and Pop Covers/Solo
8pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo.
9pm: Danny Santacangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
10pm Country Pilots, Pop, Rock and Soul Covers/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo
8pm: Tin Gods, Indie Pop and Rock Originals/Band
9pm: Bee Smith, Country Covers/Solo
10pm: Bison, Rock Originals and Covers/Band.
MASSA’S Dessert-Cafe Bar, 3 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BA:
7pm: RYLEE, acoustic covers/Duo
8pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
9pm: CJay DWN, Acoustic Indie and Folk Originals/Solo
10pm: Pink Vintage, 40s, 50s, 60s/Duo
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Isaac Higginson, Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo
8pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
9pm: Danny Bretherton, Indie, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop Covers/Solo
10pm Phoebe Bishop, Modern Pop Covers/Solo.
My Dentist, 8 Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL:
7pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B and Musical Theatre Duo.
8pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Originals Instrumentals/Solo
9pm: Glyn Shipman, Singer-Songwriter/Solo
10pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Pink Vintage, 40s,50s,60s/Duos
8pm: Chris Grindley, Classic Piano/Solo.
9pm: Alisha and Liam, Acoustic Folk and Indie Covers/Duo
10pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo.
Pearsons, 72 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE.
Friday October 4:
7pm: Kate S, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
8pm Roza Leigh, Rock Covers from 70s, 80s and 90s band.
9pm: Nick Medway, Covers of Great Country, Rock and Pop/Solo
10pm: Sneetch, Classic and Modern Punk and Punked-Up Rock Classics/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Bee Smith: Country Covers/Solo
8pm: F3INT, Contemporary Indie-Rock/Band
9pm: Yoz Hindley: Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo
10pm: Abandoners, Rock Covers/Band
Plough, 139 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3NE
7pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
8pm: TNT, Rock and Blues Covers/Band
9pm Bandycoot.
10pm: Neon Rain, Pop, Indie, Rock, 80s,90,s 00s Covers/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Laid Back Phil and Si Roberts, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo
8pm: Hit House, Popular Covers/Band
9pm: A.J. Naylor Music, Singer-Songwriter Covers/Solo
10pm: Enuma Ellish, Blues, Rock, Psychedelic Originals/Band.
Primrose Gardens: Bees Kitchen & Deli
Friday October 4:
7pm: Steve Canavan’s Bang Average Comedy Songs, Comedy Folk Originals/Solo
8pm: The Bitter Lake, Acoustic Covers/Duos
9pm: RYLEE, Acoustic Covers/Duos
10pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock and Pop/Solo.
8pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo
9pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo
10pm, Isaac Higgingson: Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo
Primrose Gardens: Lounge, Fleet Street, Chorley, PR7 2EE.
Friday October 4:
7pm: Piertown A Capella, Barbershop/Ensemble
8pm: Only On A Wednesday, Jazz Folk Covers
9pm: St Leonard’s G&S Group, Light Opera and Musical Theatre/Choir.
10pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Duo
Saturday October 5.
7pm: Bill Eadson, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo
8pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Cover and Indie Covers and Original Instrumentals,
9pm: Mark Russell, Solid Air: The Music of John Martyn and Nick Drake/Duo
10pm: Strummers and Warblers, Pop Covers/Troupe.
Prince of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DB
Friday 4 October,
7pm: Jagpie, Rock and Pop Covers/Band
8pm: Milhouse, Indie-Rock Originals/Band
9pm: Cherry Nips, Crowd Pleasing Rock/ Band
10pm: Close Run Thing, Pop, Disco, 80s Covers/Bands
Saturday October 5, Quandary, Rock Covers/Band
8pm: Zone 125, Indie Rock Originals and Covers/Band
9pm: The Elderly Brothers, Rock and Pop Covers/Band
10pm: Restless Angels, Rock Blues and Soul Covers/Band
Railway, 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, PR6 0RD. (Must be over 18 for this venue).
Friday October 4
7pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo
8pm:77 Spears, Punk Originals/Band
9pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
10pm: Hunkerdown, Sassy Pop-Rock/Band
Saturday October 5,
7pm: Woodwork, Rock Covers, Duo
8pm: Taser Puppets, Alt-Rock Originals/Band
9pm Adam Read, Acoustic Covers from 70s to today
10pm: Reborn Generation, Classic Rock Covers/Band
Riley’s Taproom and Wine Bar, 2 Cleveland Street, Chorley, PR7 1BH
7pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo.
8pm: Kathy Sings, Rock and Party Classic Covers/Solo
9pm: Catherine Sullivan, 50s, 60s and Easy Listening Songs.
10pm: Top Marks, Rocks and Pop Covers/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm: Joanne Wright, Ballads Covers/Solo
8pm: Maddie Woodcock, Modern Pop/Solo
9pm: Holly B, Acoustic Covers/Solo
10pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
Ronnie’s Bar, 37 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BU.
Friday October 4
7pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
8pm: The Great Escapade, Singer-Songwriter/Solo
9pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
10pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo
Saturday October 5.
7pm: Chique, Modern Pop Covers/Duo
8pm: Avrymuse, Rock and Musical Theatre Covers and Originals
9pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul and Folk Covers/Solo
10pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos.
Rose and Crown, 15 St Thomas Road (18 or over for this venue after 9pm.)
7pm: Catherine Sullivan, 50s, 60s and Easy Listening/Solos
8pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos
9pm: Steve Canavan’s Bang Average Comedy Songs , Comedy Folk Originals/Solo
10pm: Pitching In, Rock Covers/Band
Saturday October 5.
7pm: Holly B, Acoustic Covers/Solo
8pm: Rainy Day, 50s and Contemporary Covers with a Blues Twist/Band
9pm: Lux Bay, Rock Band, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo
10pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Band
Sam’s Bar, 12 Railway Street, Chorley, PR7 2TZ, (Must be over 18 for this venue).
Friday October 4
7pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul& Folk Covers/Solo
8pm: Enuma Elish, Blues, Rock, Psychedelics Originals/Band
9pm: Adam Read, Acoustic Covers from the 70s to Today/Solo
10pm: Lythium, Rock Originals/Band
Saturday October 5.
7pm: AJ & Anna, Pop R&B and Musical Theatre/Duos
8pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
9pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo
10pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo.
Shed, Fazakerley Street, Chorley, PR7 1BG. (Must be 21 or over for this venue after 8pm).
Friday October 4.
7pm: The West Coast Linemen: Americana Covers/Duos
8pm: Simon Brady Music
9pm: The Grateful Shed, Rock Covers/Band
10pm: The Grateful Shed, Rock Covers/Band
Shepherds’s Hall Ale House, 63-67 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BS (Must be 18 or over for this venue after 8pm).
7pm: Lauren Wood
8pm Ryan Clifton, Acoustic Covers/Solos
9pm: Kindred: Acoustic Pop and Folk Covers/Duo
10pm: John Vivant: Ska, Folk, Pop Band
St George’s Church, St George’s Church, Chorley, PR7 2AA.
Friday October 4.
7pm: The Song Rooms Choir, Corals and Covers/Choir
8pm: The Woodplumpton Ukelele, Ukelele Covers/Ensemble
9pm: Preston People’s Choir, A Capella Pop, A Capella Pop, FOlk and World Songs/Choir.
10pm: Keith Morgan and Chris Whalley, Traditional, Contemporary and Original Classical Guitar Duets/Duo
St Georges Chruch, St George’s Street, Chorley , PR7 2AA.
Saturday October 5.
7pm: St Catherine’s Hospice Choir, Easy Listening and Pop/Choir.
8pm: Local Vocals, Contemporary Pop Covers/Choir
9pm: Chorley Silver Band, Silver Band, Ensemble
10pm Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Original Instrumentals/Solo.
St George’s Church Hall, Chorley, PR7 2AA.
7pm: One Voice Community Choir, Gospel Style and Harmony Choir.
8pm: CC Concert Band, Brass and Woodwind Troupe/Band
9pm: The Clearlights, Jazz, Folk, and Blues Fashion
10pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo
St Lawrence Church,Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1EB.
7pm: Gathered Voices, Popular Choral/Choir
8pm: Central Lancashire Community Band, Rock, Musical Theatre and Film Covers/Ensemble.
9pm: The Bennett Choir, Choral/Choir.
10pm: Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Show Tunes and Parodies Solo
Saturday 5th October
7pm: Preston Concert Band, Big Band, Jazz, Film and TV Scores/Ensemble.
8pm: Rob Clarke, Singer-Songwriter, Originals and Covers/Solo
9pm: Harmonicx, Mixed A Capella/Barbershop Chorus.
10pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duo
St Mary’s Parish Centre, West Street, Off Devonshire, Chorley, PR7 2BY.
7pm: Singitbig, Popular Choir Covers/Choir
8pm: Stove, Rock and Indie Cover and Originals/Band
9pm Kamikaze Pidgeon, Alternative Rock and Grunge Covers and Originals/Duo
10pm: Spitfire, Pop, Indie, Rock Covers/Band
Saturday October 5
7pm: Chorley Cakes, Ceildh/Band
8pm: Blue Dog Hooch, Rytham and Blues Covers/Band
9pm: Chique, Modern Pop Covers/Duos
10pm: The Yard Dogs, Soul/Band.
Town Hall - The Lancastrian, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DP.
Friday October 4
7pm: The Skylarks, Modern Pop/Choir
8pm: Blowjangles, Ska, Reggae, and Pop Covers/Band
9pm: SambAfriq, Percussion Ensemble
10pm: Electric Cheese, Rock and Roll Originals/Band
Saturday October 5:
7pm Magic Voices, Pop Classics and Musical Theatre/Choir.
8pm: Deja Vu, Soul and Pop Covers/Band
9pm: Worldwise Samba Drummers, Percussion, Ensemble.
10pm: Spitfire, Pop, Indie, Rock Covers/Band
Trades Taphouse, 38 Hollinshead Street, Chorley, PR7 1EP.
7pm: Bridge Too Far, Americana/Trio
8pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo
9pm: Lilly Tarmey, Acoustic Pop and Rock Covers/Solo
10pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo
Saturday October 5.
7pm: Chris Daly, Rock, Punk and Ballads Covers/Solo
8pm: Nick Medway, Covers of Great Country, Rock and Pop/Solo
9pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo
10pm: Just Jane: Rock Covers/Band.
United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, PR7 1EP,
7pm: St Leonards G&S Group, Light Opera and Pop/Choir
8pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duos
9pm: Piertown A Cappella, Barbershop/Ensemble
10pm: Chris Grindley, Classical Piano/Solo
Saturday October 5
7pm: Blackrod Community Choir, Choral and Modern Choir
8pm: Community Ukes, Ukelele Pop and Rock Covers/Band
9pm: Happy Voices Choir, Choral and Modern/Choir
10pm: Joseph Hanratty, Classical Guitar/Solo
Whitebull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SG,
Friday October 4
7pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo
8pm: The Vespas, Mod and Indie Covers/Band
9pm: John Action, Good Time Covers and Originals
10pm: Elderly Brothers, Rock and Pop Covers/Band
Saturday October 5,
7pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo
8pm: ARCEU5, Rock Covers/Band
9pm: Victoria, Country and Pop Covers/Solo
10pm: Fiasco Jam, Indie-Rock Originals/Band.
