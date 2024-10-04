Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chorley’s annual weekend of live music returns this weekend, bringing a jam-packed weekend of music and entertainment to Chorley town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Chorley Council in partnership with the Creative Network, this popular annual event spans over 35 brilliant venues, where visitors can expect performances by over 200 live artists.

Wristbands for the event are just £5 and available for purchase at any official Chorley Live venue and at Malcom’s Musicland in Chorley Town Centre. Under 12s go free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, “Chorley Live is one of the most vibrant events of the year and its always a brilliant atmosphere across the town centre with people from all walks of life enjoying the very best music and entertainment.

“It’s a showcase of our thriving nighttime economy and provides a great chance to experience live music by so many different artists. Get your wristband now and join us for an epic weekend in Chorley!”

Acts will begin from 7pm and end at 11pm each night.

Wristbands cost £5 and grants access to every venue over both nights. Under 12s are free and don’t need a wristband. They are available from all the venues and performers taking part.

The schedule for the event is:

Friday Oct 4:

7pm Danny Bretherton Indie Pop, Rock Hip Hop Cover/Solos

8pm: DustiN, Acoustic duo with Cuban Percussion/Duo

9pm: The Mary Barnsley Experience, Covers of Classic Pop, Lively Dancy, Crowd Pleasers/Duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and originals/Duo.

Saturday Oct 5:

7pm Kallea McKee, Modern Pop Covers/Solo.

8pm: DustiN, Acoustic duo with Cuban Percussion/Duo

9pm : Lauren Wood, Acoustic Pop Covers/Solo.

10pm : Nick Medway, Covers of great country, rock and pop/ Solo.

98 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SL

Friday October 4:

7pm: Harry Wright, Indie Acoustic and Electric Rock Covers and Original/Solo.

8pm: Phoebe Bishop, Modern Pops Covers/Solo

9pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

10pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Alisha and Liam, Acoustic Folk and Indie Covers/Duo

8pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo

9pm: Blanzz, Melodic Rap/Solo

10pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

Gillibrand Walks, Chorley, PR7 2EZ

7pm: Jazzmatazz, Jazz and Swing/Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Astley Unlimited Choir, Pop, Folk, Musical Theatre, Classical/Choir

9pm: AKoustic Guitars, Pop Instrumentals played on guitar/Troupe

10pm: Joseph Hanratty, Classical Guitar/Solo.

Saturday October 5:

7pm Harmonicx, Mixed A Capella/Barbershop Chorus.

8pm: Strummers and Warblers.

9pm: Ruth on Sax, Pop Saxophone Instrumental/Solo

10pm: Chris Grindley, Classical Piano/Solo

The annual Chorley Live music event in 35 different venues in Chorley town centre. Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023. | Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023.

Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL Chorley Theatre

Saturday October 5:

7pm, KTB Music Big Movie Music, Movie Theme Singalong/Choir

8pm: KTB Music Big Movie Music, Movie Theme Singalong/Choir

9pm: Pink Vintage, 40’s, 50s, 60’s/duo

10pm Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Singing in Flats - a one woman mini-musical/Solo

Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL Chorley Theatre Studio

Friday October 4:

7pm, Dysfunctional, Rock Covers/Band

8pm: Spud Squad, Classic Rock Covers/Band

9pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo

10pm ARCEU5, Rock Covers/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm, Only on a Wednesday, Jazz-Folk Covers/Duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Show Tunes and Parodies/Solo

9pm: The Akcoustic Guitars, Pop Instrumental played on guitar/Troupe

10pm: Rob Clarke: Singer Songwriter - Originals and Covers/Solos

Clarkes Sibin, 2-4 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BW

Friday October 4:

7pm: Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo

8pm: Sam Copner, Acoustic Rock Covers/Solo

9pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo

10pm Kathy Sings, Rock and Party Classic Covers/Solos

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Covers/Solo

8pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

9pm: Lilly Tarmey, Acoustic Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

10pm: Chris Daley, Rock, Punk and Ballads Covers/Solo4

The annual Chorley Live music event in 35 different venues in Chorley town centre. Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023. | Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023.

Covered Market, Market Place (Off Cleveland Street)

Friday October 4:

7pm: Danny Santarcangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

8pm: Jon Vivant, Ska, Folk, Pop/Band

9pm: Bridge Too Far, Americana/Trio

10pm: Ryan Clifton, Acoustic Covers/Solo.

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Clearwater Music School, Various.

8pm: Clearwater Music School, Various

9pm: The Woodplumpton Ukelele Players

10pm: Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock and Pop/Solo

Cunliffe Hall, Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BE:

7pm: Crafty Crookes Ukelele Group, 60s/70s/80s Classic Covers/Troupe

8pm: Deadbeat Social, Alt-Rock Originals/Band

9pm: Chris Healey Acoustic, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

10pm: Fiasco Jam: Indie-Rock Originals/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Jenson, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Salesbury Guitar Band, Classic Rock and Pop Covers/Band

9pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo

10pm: Blowjangles, Ska, Reggae, and Pop Covers/Band

Escape: Oasis Bar, Unit 7 Market Walk, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1FD

Friday October 4:

7pm: BlanZz, Melodic Rap/Solo

8pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and Originals/Duo.

9pm: Jensen, Rock and Pop covers/solo.

10pm, Too Old To Be Told, 60s Pop covers band.

Sat October 5:

7pm Harry Wright - Indie accoustic.

8pm Phoebe Bishop - Modern Pop covers.

9pm Joanne Wright - Ballads covers/solo.

10pm The Accousticles - Accoustic Comedic Rock/Duo.

Flat Iron, 21 Cleveland Street, Chorley, PR7 1BH:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm: The Mary Barnsley Acoustic Experience, Classic Pop, Lively, Dancy, Crowd Pleasers/Duo

8pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Band

9pm: Antonia Sharples, Indie-Rock Originals and Covers/Solo

10pm: Joe Astely, Upbeat Indie Singalongs/Solo.

Saturday October 5:

7pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo

8pm: Priest Town Revival Trio, Classic and Modern Rock Covers/Band

9pm: Woodwork, Rock Covers/Duo

10pm Incipio, Rock Covers/Band

Inspire Youth Zone, Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BS

Friday October 4:

7pm: Evie Spencer: Musical Theatre and Tommy Mitchell - Classic Rock and Roll

8pm: Amber Moore - Acoustic Covers and Willow Nightingale- Pop Covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm: Lizzie Baxendale - Pop Covers and Amy Hardcastle - Alternative Covers.

10pm: Georgia - Acoustic Covers

Ryan, Sam and Carlie - Rock Covers.

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul and Folk Covers/Solo.

8pm: Spring Wells, Alternative and Indie Rock/Band

9pm: Batty Ramselle, Soul and Blues, Originals and Covers/Solo

10pm: Jensen, Rock and Pop Cover/Solo.

Irishman, 7 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BN:

7pm: Kallea McKee, Modern Pop Covers/Solo

8pm: Joanne Wright: Ballads Covers/Solo

9pm: Lauren Wood, Acoustic Pop Covers/Solo

10pm: Maddie Woodcock, Modern Pop/Solo.

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Danny Bretherton, Indie, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop Covers/solo

8pm: Angel Coakley, Alternative and Indie Covers/Solo

9pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B Musical Theatre/Duo

10pm: Savinien, Indie, Rock and Pop Covers and Originals/Duo

The annual Chorley Live music event in 35 different venues in Chorley town centre. Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023. | Picture by Paul Heyes, Friday October 06, 2023.

Jay-Em Studios: 71 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BA.

Friday October 4:

7pm Isaac Higginson, Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo

8pm: Darren Baxter, Singer Songwriter/Solo

9pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B and Musical Theatre/Duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Originals Instrumentals/Solo

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Jay-Em Studio Performers, Dance and Song/Troupe

8pm: The Acousticles, Acoustic Comedic Rock/Duo

9pm: Only On A Wednesday, Jazz-Folk Covers/Duo

10pm: Too Old To Be Told, 60’s Pop Covers/Band.

Library, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1EB (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.)

7pm: CJay DWN, Acoustic Indie and Folk Originals/Solo

8pm: Buzz Cadillac and the Lightning Rods, Rock, Pop, Jazz Covers/Trio.

9pm: Mark Russell, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Covers and Original/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Too Old To Be Told, 60s Pop Covers/Band.

8pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duo

9pm Len Pilkington, Acoustic Originals/Solo

10pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo

Fazakerley Street Stage, Fazarkerley Street, Chorley, PR7 1BG.

Friday October 4:

7pm: Victoria, Country and Pop Covers/Solo

8pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo.

9pm: Danny Santacangelo, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

10pm Country Pilots, Pop, Rock and Soul Covers/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo

8pm: Tin Gods, Indie Pop and Rock Originals/Band

9pm: Bee Smith, Country Covers/Solo

10pm: Bison, Rock Originals and Covers/Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An act performing at a previous Chorley Live. Credit: Paul Heyes | Paul Heyes

MASSA’S Dessert-Cafe Bar, 3 Cunliffe Street, Chorley, PR7 2BA:

7pm: RYLEE, acoustic covers/Duo

8pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

9pm: CJay DWN, Acoustic Indie and Folk Originals/Solo

10pm: Pink Vintage, 40s, 50s, 60s/Duo

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Isaac Higginson, Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo

8pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

9pm: Danny Bretherton, Indie, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop Covers/Solo

10pm Phoebe Bishop, Modern Pop Covers/Solo.

My Dentist, 8 Dole Lane, Chorley, PR7 2RL:

7pm: AJ and Anna, Pop, R&B and Musical Theatre Duo.

8pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Originals Instrumentals/Solo

9pm: Glyn Shipman, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

10pm: Alice Bentham, Retro Hits/Solo

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Pink Vintage, 40s,50s,60s/Duos

8pm: Chris Grindley, Classic Piano/Solo.

9pm: Alisha and Liam, Acoustic Folk and Indie Covers/Duo

10pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo.

Pearsons, 72 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE.

Friday October 4:

7pm: Kate S, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

8pm Roza Leigh, Rock Covers from 70s, 80s and 90s band.

9pm: Nick Medway, Covers of Great Country, Rock and Pop/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: Sneetch, Classic and Modern Punk and Punked-Up Rock Classics/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Bee Smith: Country Covers/Solo

8pm: F3INT, Contemporary Indie-Rock/Band

9pm: Yoz Hindley: Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo

10pm: Abandoners, Rock Covers/Band

Plough, 139 Pall Mall, Chorley, PR7 3NE

7pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

8pm: TNT, Rock and Blues Covers/Band

9pm Bandycoot.

10pm: Neon Rain, Pop, Indie, Rock, 80s,90,s 00s Covers/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Laid Back Phil and Si Roberts, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo

8pm: Hit House, Popular Covers/Band

9pm: A.J. Naylor Music, Singer-Songwriter Covers/Solo

10pm: Enuma Ellish, Blues, Rock, Psychedelic Originals/Band.

Primrose Gardens: Bees Kitchen & Deli

Friday October 4:

7pm: Steve Canavan’s Bang Average Comedy Songs, Comedy Folk Originals/Solo

8pm: The Bitter Lake, Acoustic Covers/Duos

9pm: RYLEE, Acoustic Covers/Duos

10pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock and Pop/Solo.

8pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Solo

9pm: King Andy, Rock Covers/Solo

10pm, Isaac Higgingson: Modern Ukelele Covers/Solo

Primrose Gardens: Lounge, Fleet Street, Chorley, PR7 2EE.

Friday October 4:

7pm: Piertown A Capella, Barbershop/Ensemble

8pm: Only On A Wednesday, Jazz Folk Covers

9pm: St Leonard’s G&S Group, Light Opera and Musical Theatre/Choir.

10pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Duo

Saturday October 5.

7pm: Bill Eadson, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Cover and Indie Covers and Original Instrumentals,

9pm: Mark Russell, Solid Air: The Music of John Martyn and Nick Drake/Duo

10pm: Strummers and Warblers, Pop Covers/Troupe.

Prince of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DB

Friday 4 October,

7pm: Jagpie, Rock and Pop Covers/Band

8pm: Milhouse, Indie-Rock Originals/Band

9pm: Cherry Nips, Crowd Pleasing Rock/ Band

10pm: Close Run Thing, Pop, Disco, 80s Covers/Bands

Saturday October 5, Quandary, Rock Covers/Band

8pm: Zone 125, Indie Rock Originals and Covers/Band

9pm: The Elderly Brothers, Rock and Pop Covers/Band

10pm: Restless Angels, Rock Blues and Soul Covers/Band

Railway, 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, PR6 0RD. (Must be over 18 for this venue).

Friday October 4

7pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo

8pm:77 Spears, Punk Originals/Band

9pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

10pm: Hunkerdown, Sassy Pop-Rock/Band

Saturday October 5,

7pm: Woodwork, Rock Covers, Duo

8pm: Taser Puppets, Alt-Rock Originals/Band

9pm Adam Read, Acoustic Covers from 70s to today

10pm: Reborn Generation, Classic Rock Covers/Band

Riley’s Taproom and Wine Bar, 2 Cleveland Street, Chorley, PR7 1BH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo.

8pm: Kathy Sings, Rock and Party Classic Covers/Solo

9pm: Catherine Sullivan, 50s, 60s and Easy Listening Songs.

10pm: Top Marks, Rocks and Pop Covers/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm: Joanne Wright, Ballads Covers/Solo

8pm: Maddie Woodcock, Modern Pop/Solo

9pm: Holly B, Acoustic Covers/Solo

10pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

Ronnie’s Bar, 37 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BU.

Friday October 4

7pm: Adam Tarrant, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

8pm: The Great Escapade, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

9pm: Michelle Daneliuk, Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

10pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo

Saturday October 5.

7pm: Chique, Modern Pop Covers/Duo

8pm: Avrymuse, Rock and Musical Theatre Covers and Originals

9pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul and Folk Covers/Solo

10pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos.

Rose and Crown, 15 St Thomas Road (18 or over for this venue after 9pm.)

7pm: Catherine Sullivan, 50s, 60s and Easy Listening/Solos

8pm: Christine Sayman, Motown and Soul Covers/Solos

9pm: Steve Canavan’s Bang Average Comedy Songs , Comedy Folk Originals/Solo

10pm: Pitching In, Rock Covers/Band

Saturday October 5.

7pm: Holly B, Acoustic Covers/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Rainy Day, 50s and Contemporary Covers with a Blues Twist/Band

9pm: Lux Bay, Rock Band, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo

10pm: One Minute Between Us, Alternative Pop/Band

Sam’s Bar, 12 Railway Street, Chorley, PR7 2TZ, (Must be over 18 for this venue).

Friday October 4

7pm: Eloise Hunt, Pop, Rock, R&B-Soul& Folk Covers/Solo

8pm: Enuma Elish, Blues, Rock, Psychedelics Originals/Band

9pm: Adam Read, Acoustic Covers from the 70s to Today/Solo

10pm: Lythium, Rock Originals/Band

Saturday October 5.

7pm: AJ & Anna, Pop R&B and Musical Theatre/Duos

8pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

9pm: Brothers of Swing, Modern Swing Melodies and Party Floor Fillers/Duo

10pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo.

Shed, Fazakerley Street, Chorley, PR7 1BG. (Must be 21 or over for this venue after 8pm).

Friday October 4.

7pm: The West Coast Linemen: Americana Covers/Duos

8pm: Simon Brady Music

9pm: The Grateful Shed, Rock Covers/Band

10pm: The Grateful Shed, Rock Covers/Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shepherds’s Hall Ale House, 63-67 Chapel Street, Chorley, PR7 1BS (Must be 18 or over for this venue after 8pm).

7pm: Lauren Wood

8pm Ryan Clifton, Acoustic Covers/Solos

9pm: Kindred: Acoustic Pop and Folk Covers/Duo

10pm: John Vivant: Ska, Folk, Pop Band

St George’s Church, St George’s Church, Chorley, PR7 2AA.

Friday October 4.

7pm: The Song Rooms Choir, Corals and Covers/Choir

8pm: The Woodplumpton Ukelele, Ukelele Covers/Ensemble

9pm: Preston People’s Choir, A Capella Pop, A Capella Pop, FOlk and World Songs/Choir.

10pm: Keith Morgan and Chris Whalley, Traditional, Contemporary and Original Classical Guitar Duets/Duo

St Georges Chruch, St George’s Street, Chorley , PR7 2AA.

Saturday October 5.

7pm: St Catherine’s Hospice Choir, Easy Listening and Pop/Choir.

8pm: Local Vocals, Contemporary Pop Covers/Choir

9pm: Chorley Silver Band, Silver Band, Ensemble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm Jack Greeney, Bossa Nova and Indie Covers and Original Instrumentals/Solo.

St George’s Church Hall, Chorley, PR7 2AA.

7pm: One Voice Community Choir, Gospel Style and Harmony Choir.

8pm: CC Concert Band, Brass and Woodwind Troupe/Band

9pm: The Clearlights, Jazz, Folk, and Blues Fashion

10pm: Jonny Haig, Rock and Pop Covers/Duo

St Lawrence Church,Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1EB.

7pm: Gathered Voices, Popular Choral/Choir

8pm: Central Lancashire Community Band, Rock, Musical Theatre and Film Covers/Ensemble.

9pm: The Bennett Choir, Choral/Choir.

10pm: Amy Hardy (The Lancashire Nightingale) Show Tunes and Parodies Solo

Saturday 5th October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7pm: Preston Concert Band, Big Band, Jazz, Film and TV Scores/Ensemble.

8pm: Rob Clarke, Singer-Songwriter, Originals and Covers/Solo

9pm: Harmonicx, Mixed A Capella/Barbershop Chorus.

10pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duo

St Mary’s Parish Centre, West Street, Off Devonshire, Chorley, PR7 2BY.

7pm: Singitbig, Popular Choir Covers/Choir

8pm: Stove, Rock and Indie Cover and Originals/Band

9pm Kamikaze Pidgeon, Alternative Rock and Grunge Covers and Originals/Duo

10pm: Spitfire, Pop, Indie, Rock Covers/Band

Saturday October 5

7pm: Chorley Cakes, Ceildh/Band

8pm: Blue Dog Hooch, Rytham and Blues Covers/Band

9pm: Chique, Modern Pop Covers/Duos

10pm: The Yard Dogs, Soul/Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Hall - The Lancastrian, Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DP.

Friday October 4

7pm: The Skylarks, Modern Pop/Choir

8pm: Blowjangles, Ska, Reggae, and Pop Covers/Band

9pm: SambAfriq, Percussion Ensemble

10pm: Electric Cheese, Rock and Roll Originals/Band

Saturday October 5:

7pm Magic Voices, Pop Classics and Musical Theatre/Choir.

8pm: Deja Vu, Soul and Pop Covers/Band

9pm: Worldwise Samba Drummers, Percussion, Ensemble.

10pm: Spitfire, Pop, Indie, Rock Covers/Band

Trades Taphouse, 38 Hollinshead Street, Chorley, PR7 1EP.

7pm: Bridge Too Far, Americana/Trio

8pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo

9pm: Lilly Tarmey, Acoustic Pop and Rock Covers/Solo

10pm: Roxianna Blue, Rock, Pop, Country and Blues Originals/Solo

Saturday October 5.

7pm: Chris Daly, Rock, Punk and Ballads Covers/Solo

8pm: Nick Medway, Covers of Great Country, Rock and Pop/Solo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm: The Crooked Two Shots, Rock, Folk, Country and Blues Covers/Duo

10pm: Just Jane: Rock Covers/Band.

United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley, PR7 1EP,

7pm: St Leonards G&S Group, Light Opera and Pop/Choir

8pm: Tapestry, Acoustic Originals and Covers/Duos

9pm: Piertown A Cappella, Barbershop/Ensemble

10pm: Chris Grindley, Classical Piano/Solo

Saturday October 5

7pm: Blackrod Community Choir, Choral and Modern Choir

8pm: Community Ukes, Ukelele Pop and Rock Covers/Band

9pm: Happy Voices Choir, Choral and Modern/Choir

10pm: Joseph Hanratty, Classical Guitar/Solo

Whitebull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SG,

Friday October 4

7pm: Amber Moore, Indie and Alternative Covers/Solo

8pm: The Vespas, Mod and Indie Covers/Band

9pm: John Action, Good Time Covers and Originals

10pm: Elderly Brothers, Rock and Pop Covers/Band

Saturday October 5,

7pm: Kev and Fin, Classic Rock Covers/Duo

8pm: ARCEU5, Rock Covers/Band

9pm: Victoria, Country and Pop Covers/Solo

10pm: Fiasco Jam, Indie-Rock Originals/Band.